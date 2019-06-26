Is this name culturally insensitive?

Kim Kardashian West is facing criticism over her new line of shapewear called Kimono.

The reality star, 38, recently announced the line on Twitter.

“I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware (sic) color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this,” Kardashian West wrote in another tweet.

The line offers shapewear in nine shades, sizes XXS to 4XL and “celebrates and enhances the shape and curves of women,” according to product descriptions on Kimono’s Instagram page.

While some fans were excited about the new collection, others questioned the name, calling it a form of cultural appropriation.

“How about NOT using the word KIMONO as the product name?” one person wrote on the Kimono Instagram page. “Kimono is our culture and tradition, NOT underwear. Sad and upsetting.”

“I'm from Japan. For us, Kimono represents the beauty & elegance of the country's tradition,” another Twitter user wrote. “Your spandex underwear brand has nothing to do with it. I'm offended.”

Some people were also upset that Kardashian West has apparently trademarked the name "Kimono." The brand names Kimono, Kimono Body and Kimono Solutionwear were all registered this month with the United States Trademark and Patent Office.

“My mom’s Japanese and got married in a kimono. I hope(?) it kind of makes sense to people that the kimono has deep cultural significance to the Japanese people,” one person commented on Kardashian West’s Instagram post about the new line. “Whether it’s Kim (or anyone else), it’s just not cool to trademark and profit from something that you & your product don’t have any actual connection to (while negatively affecting, say, actual Japanese kimono makers’ ability to use the term).”

“Seriously why would you trademark the word ‘kimono’ like its suddenly yours,” another person commented.

We reached out to Kimono for comment and will update this post if we hear back.