Kim Kardashian West has a new baby girl and that seems to be inspiring her recent hair choices. After briefly flirting with an icy blue hue in December, the reality star just debuted a sassy pink color on her Twitter page yesterday.

In a series of posts featuring fun video filters, the mom of three showed off her new cotton candy-esque hue with pride, and told fans the color is indeed real and not a wig.

"I don't really do wigs. It's real," she wrote.

Kardashian West and husband, Kanye West, recently welcomed daughter Chicago, so pink hair seems like a natural way for the stylish star to celebrate her new bundle of joy.

The mother of three is known for her trendsetting outfits and makeup expertise, but her hair game has remained relatively safe over the past few years.

See her past looks:

She's switched back and forth between her signature dark strands and a sunnier blonde color several times.

Kardashian has played with length and has trimmed her hair a few times.

And frequently switches up her texture.

Fave Hair 💇🏼 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 15, 2015 at 10:56am PST

But she's rarely deviated from her brunette-to-blonde color cycle. That is, until she debuted blue locks last December.

With her new pink style, the social media maven joins "Fresh Off The Boat" star Constance Wu, who recently switched over to the pretty color, in the pink hair club.

The true question is: What will Kardashian do with her 'do next?