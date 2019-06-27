Kim Kardashian West is responding to the backlash over her new Kimono shapewear line.

After critics called the collection's name culturally insensitive, the reality star and designer, 38, defended herself in a statement to The New York Times on Thursday.

The name Kimono, she said in her statement, was meant as “a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment."

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture,” she said.

She said she has no plans “to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment.”

“My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come,” she added.

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year.

I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years.



Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.



Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

On Tuesday, Kardashian West proudly shared images from the new collection, which is scheduled to make its debut in July.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star boasted the new line, which comes in sizes XXS to 4XL, offers shapewear in an array of colors to match every skin tone.

The collection will feature bras, briefs, bodysuits and other undergarments.

While some fans were excited about the new collection, others were quick to object to its name.

Many pointed out that traditional kimonos date back several centuries and are often worn at special occasions such as weddings and funerals.

"Nice underwear, but as a Japanese woman who loves to wear our traditional dress, kimono, I find the naming of your products baffling (since it has no resemblance to kimono), if not outright culturally offensive, especially if it’s merely a word play on your name. Pls reconsider," one person tweeted back to the star.

Kardashian West told The New York Times she has no plans to change the name.

Others were appalled that Kardashian West apparently trademarked the name "Kimono." (The brand names Kimono, Kimono Body and Kimono Solutionwear were all registered this month with the United States Trademark and Patent Office.)

"Whether it’s Kim (or anyone else), it’s just not cool to trademark and profit from something that you & your product don’t have any actual connection to (while negatively affecting, say, actual Japanese kimono makers’ ability to use the term)," another person wrote.