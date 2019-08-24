The 1990s have returned with a vengeance, with zigzag headbands gracing the runway at New York Fashion Week, Steve Madden re-releasing those iconic slides and mom jeans returning to everyone's fashion wish-list.

Now, it looks like chunky highlights might be joining this list of nostalgic favorites — at least if Kim Kardashian West has anything to say about it.

The reality superstar and beauty mogul resurrected the '90s look in a recent photo shoot for her KKW Beauty brand. Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons revealed on Instagram this week how he put a modern twist on the unexpected trend.

"Obsessed with these beige-brunette chunky 90’s-ass highlights I created on @KimKardashian for the latest @KKWbeauty campaign," he wrote. In his photo, Kardashian West is also embracing fashions of the decade with a thin, black choker, brown lipstick and an off-the-shoulder black dress.

The star also shared the look on her own Instagram a few weeks back.

"On set for the Matte Cocoa Collection," she wrote, alongside a photo carousel of herself posing in a white, off-the-shoulder dress and a heavy cross necklace. Her hair has chunks of soft brown in it, a clear departure from her previous 'dos. To complete the nostalgic look, she also dons her beauty brand's own brown-toned lipstick.

Considering the rise of hair trends like balayage and ombre, reviving the chunky highlights of the '90s may be a hard sell. Then again, if anyone can do it, it's Kim Kardashian West. And the Instagram comments on both Kardashian's and Fitzsimons' posts show there are already some fans out there.

"I'm mad at how much I love this," one fan commented.

"Love that 90s classic beauty," another chimed in.

Kardashian's most recent hair moment was a chic bob, which she debuted in late May. The chunky highlights are definitely a return to her longer tresses, so we're guessing she's feeling at home in this look. We expect fans to start bringing in photos to the salon of bold '90s highlights in 5...4...3...2...