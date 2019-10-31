Kim Kardashian West just got a haircut in the most unlikely of places: a parking lot.

The reality star enlisted the help of her mane man, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, to give her a quick tress touch-up while she was out and about in Los Angeles.

Appleton shared a video of the unconventional moment on his Instagram page, captioning the post "Hair 911 on Hollywood Blvd with @kimkardashian."

After getting a trim earlier in the day, Kardashian was driving around when she realized she needed a few more layers. The only problem? Appleton was working up a sweat at the gym and didn't have his trusty styling tools with him.

"So, what do you do when you need a haircut mid-drive? You call Chris at the gym and he borrows scissors from the gym," the mother of four says at the beginning of the video.

The two met up in a "random apartment complex parking lot in Hollywood," according to Kardashian, and Appleton was quick to work his magic on her famous tresses.

"We did it really short earlier, and so then he, like, I put him through hell today, guys," Kardashian continues.

In just a few minutes, Appleton adds a few more layers and Kardashian is off on her way.

"No one would know, we didn't leave a trace," she jokes as the camera pans in on a stray strand she left behind.

Apparently, a celebrity hairstylist's job is never done!

See Kim Kardashian West's past hairstyles

Sleek bob

So sleek and shiny! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

In September, the reality star debuted a sleek new bob during a visit to the TODAY studio.

Chunky highlights

The fashionista channeled the '90s with some lighter brown highlights over the summer.

Marvelous mermaid

Kardashian West flirted with color last March and debuted pastel blue locks.

Pretty in pink

In 2018, the 39-year-old left fans wondering if her pink locks were real or just a wig.

Signature strands

Long, wavy locks are something all the Kardashian sisters do well!

Blond babe

The E! star took a walk on the lighter side when she dyed her locks blond in 2015.