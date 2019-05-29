Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 29, 2019, 2:50 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Is this becoming Kim Kardashian West’s go-to summer hairstyle?

The reality star recently chopped her long hair into a blunt bob, and the chic look is almost identical to a cut she sported last summer.

Here’s her latest ‘do, as revealed on Instagram by her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

She paired the sleek bob with a laid-back T-shirt and custom-printed Yeezy sweatpants.

And here’s the very similar, center-parted bob she debuted last July.

She's rocked this hairstyle before! GC Images

Back when she got the bob last summer, Kardashian West admitted she was nervous about losing so many inches.

“What do you guys think of my short hair?” she asked her fans in an Instagram video. “I’m so annoyed that I cut it. I feel cutesy … not sexy. No, I don’t feel sexy in short hair. I feel sexy with long hair.”

It looks like she ended up embracing her short hair, seeing as she’s back with the same, gorgeous look this year!

Kardashian West tends to alternate between long, layered styles and more precise, blunt-cut looks.

Back in 2017, she rocked a long, blunt-cut lob in an icy hue.

She added an icy twist to her long lob in 2017. Getty Images

On the other hand, at this year’s Met Gala, she stole the show in a “wet look” with loose, dark waves.

How amazing did she look at the Met Gala? Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kardashian West recently welcomed her fourth child, Psalm West, with husband Kanye West. There’s nothing like a fresh hairstyle to mark a new chapter in life, and maybe this blunt bob is one fun way she’s celebrating becoming a mom of four.

Or, maybe she just loves the look because it’s chic, simple and perfect for the warmer weather.

Either way, she looks stunning!