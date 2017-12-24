Kim Kardashian West has blue hair now, and it's the perfect shade for winter

Get Stuff We Love
Out with the old, in with the blue!
Kim Kardashian West was just settling into life as a platinum blonde when she stepped out with an icy new hair color. Her longtime stylist, Chris Appleton, shared the look on Instagram, where it looks like he also refreshed her razor-sharp lob.
What do you pair with powder-blue hair? A powder-blue jacket, trousers and crop top, of course! Kardashian West embraced total color coordination during an outing with her adorable kids, Saint and North. She appears to be promoting husband Kanye West's clothing label, Yeezy, and its latest collection.
Get Stuff We Love
See her past hairstyles:
Kardashian West went with a platinum blond hue earlier this year and left some dark roots exposed for a little extra drama.
For years, though, the reality star stuck to her naturally dark strands in varying lengths.
She rocked her long, brunette waves as recently as this June.
There’s always the chance that her new shade is temporary, and she could be back to her white-hot blond color by the new year. But in the meantime, her bold, blue hue is brightening up our winter!