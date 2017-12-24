Kim Kardashian West has blue hair now, and it's the perfect shade for winter

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Out with the old, in with the blue!

Kim Kardashian West was just settling into life as a platinum blonde when she stepped out with an icy new hair color. Her longtime stylist, Chris Appleton, shared the look on Instagram, where it looks like he also refreshed her razor-sharp lob.

What do you pair with powder-blue hair? A powder-blue jacket, trousers and crop top, of course! Kardashian West embraced total color coordination during an outing with her adorable kids, Saint and North. She appears to be promoting husband Kanye West's clothing label, Yeezy, and its latest collection.