When you’re running out the door in the morning, you might decide to switch up your look at the last second by wearing a different necklace — but Kim Kardashian West took things to the next level with a spontaneous haircut!

The reality star and makeup mogul stopped by TODAY and revealed she had just chopped off 2 inches before her morning show appearance.

She chopped her hair into a chin-grazing bob. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

“I cut it this morning,” she said, when Hoda Kotb admired her updated do.

So sleek and shiny! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

The 38-year-old previewed the cut on Twitter, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with her hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

"Chris wants to cut my hair another inch. Should we???" she wrote.

Tune into @TheTodayShow BTW Chris wants to cut my hair another inch. Should we??? pic.twitter.com/1znHkXGSXo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 10, 2019

And she later followed up with her fans on Twitter asking, "Should I go even shorter?"

But should I go even shorter? https://t.co/JbUWiS4nGU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 10, 2019

Kardashian West has been rocking a long bob for a while now. She debuted a sleek, blunt-cut lob last summer.

Back when she first debuted the bob, she admitted she wasn’t sure about the drastic new look.

“What do you guys think of my short hair?” she asked her fans in an Instagram video after she chopped her hair in 2018. “I’m so annoyed that I cut it. I feel cutesy … not sexy. No, I don’t feel sexy in short hair. I feel sexy with long hair.”

But she clearly embraced the chic look in the long-run because she chopped her hair again this summer into a similar bob.

Now, she’s rocking an even shorter, chin-grazing bob, which she paired with a sleek, pale gold top and matching trousers for her TODAY appearance.

The new look suits her! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Kardashian West didn’t reveal what inspired her to get the last-minute cut, but she clearly made a good call — she looks stunning!