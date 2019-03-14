Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 14, 2019, 3:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kim Kardashian West is making waves with a new pastel blue hair color that's as pretty as a mermaid's!

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star debuted the look Wednesday on Instagram with a pic of herself in longtime stylist Chris Appleton's chair. Her caption? A cute mermaid emoji.

While Kardashian West's new hypnotically aquatic hair is reminding some fans of her little sister Kylie Jenner's past icy blue-green locks, by now we all know the reality TV vet gets restless if she doesn't switch up her hair every few months.

Kardashian West's little sister Kylie Jenner, seen here in 2015, has sported icy green-blue locks several times in the past. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The mom of three has been through just about every color of the rainbow, and even repeats some hues when it suits her fancy. Let's take a look.

She rocked the platinum in early December 2017. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

Kardashian West rocked platinum blond hair in early December 2017, leaving her dark roots exposed for a little extra drama.

By the end of the month, she was sporting a light blue hue — the perfect chilly color for winter months. Brrr!

In February 2018, the stylish star tweeted that she was "over" her platinum blond (and blue!) phase. Still, the thought of returning to her natural dark brown hair was making her "sad."

Days later, she debuted a new hot pink color as bright as cotton candy.

Just last month, the fashion chameleon shared a Snapchat video of herself showing off sexy new red locks.

Red, blue, pink, and blond — Kim looks fabulous in every hair color!