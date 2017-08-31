Kim Kardashian transforms into Cher in new photos

share tweet pin email

She's got Cher, babe!

In the latest issue of Harpers Bazaar Arabia, Kim Kardashian has a starring role on the cover ... as Cher.

That's right: Earlier in the week she showed up on the cover of Interview magazine in a Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis outfit; today it's Cher, complete with long lustrous dark locks and wide-eyed stare.

Oh, and vintage sparkly Bob Mackie outfits. Can't do Cher without Bob Mackie!

No surprise, the 36-year-old Kardashian absolutely admires the actress and singer, who like herself has Armenian heritage.

"I always look up to other Armenian women," she tells the magazine. "Cher is literally my fashion icon. She's always had the sickest style; I'm obsessed with her."

The pair have met before, most recently at the April premiere of "The Promise," a film about the Armenian genocide.

And when Cher turned 71 in May, Kardashian posted a slew of classic images of the star on her Instagram, including this one:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 20, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Kardashian says she admires Cher's boldness, in both attitude and fashion. "To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the '70s and just what people must have thought back then," says Kardashian.

That said, like her idol Kardashian has learned to go her own way and not worry about comments from the masses. "I just keep doing me," she says.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.