8 of the best reactions to Kim Kardashian's all-black Met Gala outfit

Kim Kardashian donned a very bold look for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night. The reality star and Skims designer wore head-to-toe black Balenciaga.

Though she wasn't the only celebrity with an outlandish outfit for the annual event, known for its extreme costumes and themes, people on the internet definitely had thoughts about Kardashian's look.

One celeb who did not attend the star-studded event, comedian Leslie Jordan, even recreated Kardashian's look with his own all-gray version.

"Who wore it better? Clean underwear equals fashion brilliance!!!" he posted.

Many compared her to dementors, the soul-sucking ghouls from the "Harry Potter" series.

"kim & kanye entering the met gala looking like two dementors," @here4agoodtimex tweeted.

kim & kanye entering the met gala looking like two dementors #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/Dv6M6t4HGg — roo (@here4agoodtimex) September 14, 2021

(Kardashian's ex, rapper Kanye West, did not actually attend the event.)

An "Alien" comparison also made the rounds online.

"Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool," @Jimmycoco1 quipped.

Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool pic.twitter.com/VnWOaTvm3X — Jamesus ⛪ (@Jimmycoco1) September 14, 2021

Another person compared Kardashian's look to Batman.

Kardashian was also compared to "A," the villian(s) from "Pretty Little Liars."

not kim kardashian being dressed like -A from pll #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jwJDtnlKZR — kelly grangier (@kellymgrg) September 14, 2021

Another fan joked that Kardashian could have her own season of "American Horror Story."

People also reacted when Kardashian posed side-by-side with her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who wore a sparkling silver gown to the event.

"me and my anxiety when i go out," @kristen_siebs quipped.