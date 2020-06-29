Kim Kardashian West just dyed her hair red — see the pics!

Kim Kardashian West has a red hot new hair color, just in time for the 4th of July.

On Monday, the reality star gave fans a close-up look at her new dark red hue in a brief video posted to her Twitter account.

"You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?" the 39-year-old said in the 15-second clip, which she captioned with several heart and fire emojis.

In less than an hour, the post garnered over 20,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, and Kardashian West's fans had a lot to say about her new look. "So amazinggggggggggg fireeeeeee," @yaserrollins2 wrote, while @LadyHoopz18 commented, "This color looks so good on you!"

Twitter users were also quick to compare the spicy color to other iconic redheads like the Little Mermaid and Poison Ivy. Still, not everyone was a fan of the reality star's bold new do. "Its a no sis,"@jessiecb_ write, while @daylightsred commented that Spice Girl Geri Halliwell "did it better."

Lady in red! Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Some fans were left wondering if the mother of four really dyed her hair red or if she was just playing dress-up for the day. "Is this a filter or..." @MUNCHKiN_XO wrote.

One eagle-eyed fan also thought the red hue looked a lot like a wig the reality star once wore.

Giving me Natasha vibes from an old episode of KUWTK pic.twitter.com/tzeG0vhFjc — Katie (@PlanetKhloeK) June 29, 2020

Filter or not, it wouldn't be the first time Kardashian West has ditched her dark locks for a spicy red hue. In 2019, the makeup mogul debuted this sassy red color to the delight of her fans.

The style star switches up her look up often so we don't expect this one to stick around for long, but we'll enjoy it while it does!

See Kardashian West's past hairstyles

Long locks

The fashionista is most well known for her long locks, which she often sports in waves.

Honey blond

In February, the reality star showed off this bright honey blond hair color on Twitter.

Bold bob

So sleek and shiny! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Last September, Kardashian West debuted this sleek bob on TODAY.

Baby blues

This fashionista isn't afraid of a bold hair change! In 2017, she experimented with this icy blue hue.

Blond babe

Similar to her sisters, Kardashian West has flirted with blond tones several times over the years.

Haute highlights

Back in middle school, the budding entrepreneur sported these gorgeous highlights.