Britney Spears' iconic denim look with Justin Timberlake gets a new twist

A new generation is embracing Britney Spears' and Justin Timberlake's matching denim looks! Well, sort of.

Spears took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable photo of two children rocking denim outfits that look nearly identical to the unforgettable ones she and her former beau wore to the 2001 American Music Awards.

In the sweet shot, a little girl rocks a strapless denim dress, a loose belt and a statement necklace, while the dapper dude on the right wears jeans, a T-shirt, a denim top and a fedora.

Even Spears couldn't deny the resemblance, and captioned the post "I guess my denim was a hit years ago 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🦄🦄😂😂😂 !!!"

Fans appreciated the nostalgic post and took to the comments to share their excitement. "More than a hit! It was and still is ICONIC!!!" one Instagram user wrote, while another commented "Most iconic couple moment in pop culture history."

A couple of fans even admitted that they'd imitated the look at some point or made their kiddos wear it as a Halloween costume. "My little guy and my best friends little girl did that for Halloween 2019!" wrote one.

It's not the first time in recent months that fans got a chance to look back on the unforgettable fashion moment. In March, Timberlake delighted his fans when he reminisced on his iconic outfit during an episode of The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass.

While chatting with his former 'N Sync bandmate, Timberlake said he's confident that he could still make the bold look work now, 19 years later.

"I don't know man, you could kind of rock that today," he said. "Look, man, you do a lot of things when you're young and in love, man. That's what you do."

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999-2002. Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

The matching looks were a hit back in 2001 and they live on in pop culture history to this day. Katy Perry and musician Riff Raff even paid tribute to the moment in 2014 on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Katy Perry brought back the look with rapper Riff Raff at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

When Perry tweeted Spears, saying "I did my best impression, hope u likey!" the pop superstar seemed honored. "Just when I thought the denim dress had retired....you bring it back! You looked amazing tonight bb ;)" she wrote.