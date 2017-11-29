Kid's Steals and Deals: Books, blankets, headphones, tablet and more

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Shipping is included in all the deals and none of the prices have additional fees.

Little Golden 10-Book Sets, $23, Random House Children's Books

Retail price: $44 - $50

Percent discount: Up to 54 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBOOKS

(To purchase the books, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Random House Children's Books is offering one of its best-selling book series of all time, Little Golden Books. There are over 2 billion copies in print to date. Each of these collections has 10 Little Golden Books and each features Hot Licenses, Beloved Classics, and New Original Stories including: Disney Princesses, Star Wars, Nickelodeon, Marvel Superheroes, Disney Classic Film Titles, Barbie, and Sesame Street.

All book shave shiny covers and gold-foil spines.

Unwinding with a favorite character is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays and makes a great gift for children in your life.

Random House Children's Books will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email info@littlegoldenbooks-deals.com.

3D Color Magnetic Building Blocks, $49, Picasso Tiles

Retail price: $120

Percent discount: 59 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTILES

(To purchase the tiles, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Picasso Tiles 3D Color Magnetic Building Blocks are for children and even creative adults! You can dream big, build big and create beyond your imagination with these. They make learning fun as children can acquire a strong sense of color, geometrical shapes, numbers, counts and architectural design at an early age.

They're a great way to spend quality time with family and loved ones. This is a gift that's fun and entertaining. It's the perfect educational present that will never go out of style!

Picasso Tiles' orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email info@picassotiles-deals.com.

Classic Holiday Christmas Train Set with Smoke and Sound, $33, Mota

Retail price: $70

Percent discount: 53 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTRAIN

(To purchase the train set, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Mota is offering its world-famous holiday train set with light and smoke. It's a one-of-a-kind authentic holiday train. It blows real smoke, makes authentic train sounds, and has working lights just like a real train! You can pull cargo carts on the super easy-to-snap-together train track. It includes one awesome heavy-duty locomotive, three cargo carts and 16 track pieces. It's a beautiful addition your room, table, floor space or even around the Christmas tree. This train set will definitely keep your children and their friends entertained for all occasions!

Mota's orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email info@toytrain-deals.com.

A842 8” Bluetooth 16 GB Tablet with Dual Cameras, $118, Azpen

Retail price: $299

Percent discount: 61 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTABLET

(To purchase the tablet, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Azpen is offering its A842 8” Bluetooth 16 GB Tablet with Dual Cameras. You can watch movies, video chat, play games and stream videos with crystal clear picture that has no pixilation or lag. It comes with Bluetooth, HD audio and two built-in HD speakers for great sound. It has HD resolution with easy touch screen typing for sending emails. Front and rear cameras for taking pictures and videos with ease. It has an all winner A33 Quad Core processor. Google-Play Store, Blio Store with over 250,000 Ebooks, gaming store and social media all come standard on the tablet.

Azpen's orders will ship within two weeks. All sale are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email info@azpen-deals.com.

Personalized Single Heart with Scalloped Edge Blanket and Personalized Single Star Blanket, $69.50, Butterscotch Blankees

Retail price: $145

Percent discount: 52 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBLANKET

(To purchase the blanket, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Butterscotch Blankees is offering a personalized blanket with name. It's machine washable and a celebrity favorite. The blankets are made in the US. They make a great addition to any room. This is one of their best-selling items.

Butterscotch Blankees is estimating orders will arrive within 12 days. There are full returns if not satisfied.

Have a question? Email info@butterscotchblankees.com.

Virtual Reality Headset for Smartphones or Kid's Fun and Trendy Over-Ear Headphones, $19, Gabba Goods

Retail price: $40 - $60

Percent discount: Up to 68 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYHEADSETS

(To purchase either headset, click on the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Gabba Goods is offering its Virtual Reality Headset for Smartphones. It transforms your smartphone into mesmerizing 3D virtual reality. It has a soft pad around your eyes, giving you a comfortable fit on your face. To use it, download the content from the App Store, Google Play Store, YouTube or anywhere on the internet, insert your phone in the headset, put the headset on and enjoy the ride!

Gabba Goods is also offering Kid's Fun and Trendy Over-Ear headphones, which come in three different styles in multiple colors. There are cat headphones light up for added fun. These headphones offer amazing sound quality, unlimited music playtime and are compatible with all iPhones, tablets, iPods, MP3 players, laptops and more. Feel the vibe and dance with the music!

Gabba Goods says all orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.

Have a question? Email info@gabbagoods-deals.com.

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

