Khloe Kardashian rocked 2 hair colors this weekend, but only one is real

Talk about a color chameleon!

Khloe Kardashian just rocked two hair colors in one weekend, and we're having so much fun keeping up with her mane moves.

Up first, the 35-year-old ditched her blond locks for something a bit closer to her natural brunette hue. Kardashian turned to celebrity hairstylist and colorist Andrew Fitzsimons for a "bronde" (brown meets blond) bob to celebrate her best friend Malika Haqq's baby shower.

This hybrid hair color suits you, Khloe! Instagram

Then on Oscar Sunday, Kardashian switched up her strands again. The reality star shared another 'do on her Instagram story, and this time she went for a bleach-blond — almost white — bob.

The color change was quite drastic — it kind of matched her white dress! — and the length was also shorter. The fashionista styled her ends in an adorable and flirty flipped up style.

Looks like this do might just be a wig. Instagram

Kardashian tagged wigmaker César Ramirêz in her post, which leads us to believe this bleach-blond look was just a fun change for the night.

Either way, she looks fabulous with both colors!

See Kardashian's past hairstyles

Blond babe

On Christmas Eve, Kardashian rocked a sleek blond lob.

Back to brunette

After a long love affair with blond locks, the 35-year-old went back to brunette in October 2019 when she sported a dark wig for a fragrance ad.

Blond bombshell

Last February, the reality star went to the extreme with a new platinum hue.

Lovely lob

In 2018, Kardashian showed off a sleek mid-length blond blob.

Amazing ombre

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The reality star has always been a master of sunny ombre highlights.

Brunette beauty

Patrick McMullan / Getty Image

It was 2008 and the Kardashians were just beginning to break onto the scene. At the time, the reality star sported her long, wavy locks in a deep brown shade.

Blast from the past

The Kardashians pose for a family portrait in 1993. Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

Back in the day, a young Kardashian wore her light brown hair in stunning waves.