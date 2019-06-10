Kesha is ushering in summer with a new hairstyle!

The singer ditched her signature blond locks for something a little darker, debuting a new, brunette hue and short bangs on Instagram.

It's been a big week for the 32-year-old, who just released her new song, "Rich, White, Straight Men," and she's posted multiple shots of her new 'do.

Kesha also showed off her darker locks last week while performing in New York City.

Brown hair suits you, Kesha! WireImage

In recent months, the singer has been sporting her blond strands parted down the middle sans bangs.

And she's been pretty loyal to her sunny blond color for the past few years, so we'd call this a dramatic change!

See Kesha's past hairstyles

Last year, Kesha wore her signature blond locks ultralong.

Pastels are one of the singer's go-to hues, and she looked pretty amazing with pale pink strands in 2017.

The "Praying" singer loves fresh fringe, and chopped baby bangs back in 2016.

The color chameleon adopted the silver trend back in 2016.

In 2015, Kesha sported a lemon lime color perfect for summer!

The 32-year-old opted for a pastel purple hue in 2014.

The same year, Kesha also rocked several other bold colors, including this stunning baby blue.

Why settle for one pastel when you can wear all the colors of the rainbow at once?

Getty Images

When the singer first broke out onto the music scene, she wore her mid-length blond locks wavy.