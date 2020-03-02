Kerry Washington shows off dramatic new look! See her sleek style

Kerry Washington is a chameleon when it comes to hairstyles — from braids to waves, loose curls to tight coils and updos to down, she’s done it all.

And while she's gone big and bold in the past, her latest look is all about simplicity.

In the new issue of Porter magazine, the former “Scandal” star goes minimal with a fresh, sleek do just in time for spring.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Washington looks picture-perfect in the pages of Porter with a smooth and pared-down hairstyle that’s both bold and bare; a look that allows her face and fashions to take focus.

The incredible @kerrywashington talks to #PORTER this week about power, protecting women’s voices and her must-watch new TV show with @ReeseW, #LittleFiresEverywhere. Read the full interview and see the shoot, featuring this season’s closet classics 👉 https://t.co/c8Yx14qIPE pic.twitter.com/BHcFW2g7sn — PORTER magazine (@PORTERmagazine) March 2, 2020

The actress teamed up her smoothed-down hair with crisp neutral ensembles for the shoot, wearing black, white and cream pieces and accessorizing with simple gold chains in some photos and gold hoop earrings in others.

She even gave her fans a sneak peek at what seems to be a new hairstyle on Instagram over the weekend.

It all proves that sometimes less is more.

Of course, given some of Washington’s past lush looks, more is more, too.

Kerry Washington is known for showcasing a wide variety of looks on the red carpet. Getty Images

In the interview that accompanied the photo shoot, the 43-year-old opened up about the “more” that’s happening in her career, as she’s not solely an actress anymore, but has her own production company, too.

“I always have, even as a child, been really opinionated. I’ve always wanted an environment where I can feel seen and heard,” she said. “I don’t even know that I saw myself as a leader, just as a person with a lot to say. I think the more I started to work in this industry, I started to understand that there weren’t a lot of people who understood my perspective as a woman or as a woman of color in power — and I had to create that opportunity.”

Washington's company, Simpson Street, is currently co-producing “Little Fires Everywhere," her upcoming Hulu miniseries with Reese Witherspoon.