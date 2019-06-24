Kerry Washington just got the hottest haircut of the summer!

The stylish actress showed off a brand new bob at an event in Cannes, France, and this might just be her best look yet.

Just a day before debuting her new style, the 42-year-old was spotted rocking a fun, bubble ponytail, so the cropped bob certainly came as a surprise.

Washington was in Cannes to promote her new Hulu series "Little Fires Everywhere," and made several stylish appearances. Our favorite? This bold, emerald green dress.

With her new flirty bob, the actress is all ready for summer!

See Washington's past hairstyles

Wonderful waves

Whether she's rocking bold curls or beachy waves, the 42-year-old always looks wonderful.

Pretty pixie

Earlier this year, Washington debuted a flirty pixie cut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Naturally beautiful

The actress always looks gorgeous in natural curls.

On screen beauty

Fans of her hit show "Scandal" always associate Washington with bouncy, shiny curls.

Blunt babe

It's not the first time she's rocked a bob! The actress looked sleek with a smooth cropped cut and brown highlights here in 2017.

Totally bangin'

The "Scandal" star likes to play with length and texture, but she also enjoys adding some sexy fringe every now and then.

Playing dress up

At the 2016 Met Gala, Washington stepped out of her hair comfort zone and tried some bold highlights.

Curly gal

Glossy, tight curls are one of her hair specialties!

Fun flashback

Looks like Washington has always had a flair for fabulous hair.