Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Kerry Washington just got the hottest haircut of the summer!

The stylish actress showed off a brand new bob at an event in Cannes, France, and this might just be her best look yet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/By7HvfMAaRP

Just a day before debuting her new style, the 42-year-old was spotted rocking a fun, bubble ponytail, so the cropped bob certainly came as a surprise.

https://www.instagram.com/p/By3L2OwnpyS

Washington was in Cannes to promote her new Hulu series "Little Fires Everywhere," and made several stylish appearances. Our favorite? This bold, emerald green dress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/By3yELfnHVp

With her new flirty bob, the actress is all ready for summer!

Kerry Washington talks Broadway role in 'American Son' and politics

Oct. 29, 201805:40

See Washington's past hairstyles

Wonderful waves

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoHdJn-nOwL

Whether she's rocking bold curls or beachy waves, the 42-year-old always looks wonderful.

Pretty pixie

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Washington debuted a flirty pixie cut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Naturally beautiful

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhhPakblJhW

The actress always looks gorgeous in natural curls.

On screen beauty

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQQySnABNU2

Fans of her hit show "Scandal" always associate Washington with bouncy, shiny curls.

Blunt babe

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP25FDfB7qu

It's not the first time she's rocked a bob! The actress looked sleek with a smooth cropped cut and brown highlights here in 2017.

Totally bangin'

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVNLX8sFAVv

The "Scandal" star likes to play with length and texture, but she also enjoys adding some sexy fringe every now and then.

Playing dress up

https://www.instagram.com/p/BE7klKhABiJ

At the 2016 Met Gala, Washington stepped out of her hair comfort zone and tried some bold highlights.

Curly gal

https://www.instagram.com/p/k-rVyrgBib

Glossy, tight curls are one of her hair specialties!

Fun flashback

https://www.instagram.com/p/8JcXpvABqF

Looks like Washington has always had a flair for fabulous hair.

Chrissy Callahan