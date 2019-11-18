Kerry Washington had 'The Rachel' haircut in high school — see the photo

Ah, "The Rachel" — the haircut that united a generation. Millions of women who grew up in the ‘90s worked to achieve Jennifer Aniston’s iconic layered look from “Friends,” and as it turns out, Kerry Washington was one of them!

The “American Son” actress, 42, revealed that she tried out her own version of "The Rachel" hairstyle back in high school.

She shared a fun throwback photo of her own take on Rachel Green’s choppy bob from earlier seasons of the hit sitcom.

“This is me. In high school. Playing Ophelia from 'Hamlet.' But this is also me, with my best attempt of the “RACHEL” hair-do that had swept the globe,” Washington wrote in the caption. “Thanks @JenniferAniston!!!”

Who else wore "The Rachel" in the '90s? NBC

Washington absolutely rocked the look, and her fans loved it too — including “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross, who commented "love you" on the Instagram post.

Of course, Washington has switched up her hairstyle plenty of times since her teen years. She often sported loose waves during her "Scandal" days, and she wore a similar sleek style at the 2018 Tony Awards.

She sported this sleek look at the 2018 Tonys. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

She showed off her beautiful natural curls at another event last year in New York City.

Hello, curls! Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Washington switched up her look once again this summer, sporting a stunning wavy bob in Cannes, France.

And just recently, she rocked a striking ponytail with braids embellished with delicate golden jewelry.

She looked stunning with this braided, embellished updo. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Like Jennifer Aniston herself, Washington has moved on from "The Rachel." Still, that layered look will no doubt always hold a special place in her heart — and honestly, she looked gorgeous with it!