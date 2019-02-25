Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 25, 2019, 11:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kerry Washington is showing off her cute new 'do.

The former "Scandal" star, 42, debuted a chic pixie cut at Vanity Fair's star-studded Oscars party in Beverly Hills on Sunday — and fans are flipping for it.

No "scandal" here! We love Kerry Washington's chic new pixie cut. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Washington's new cut features longer layers on top and side-swept bangs, and comes courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who explained on Instagram that she took one look at the actress' strapless Schiaparelli gown and was reminded of 1950s and '60s screen legend Audrey Hepburn's gamine glamour.

"I decided the hair should be short in a smooth cut but still a little messy and undone for that sultry touch," the stylist revealed.

It's a big change for the stunning actress, who normally wears her hair in a sleek and straight lob, occasionally styling in playful waves.

Celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew explained that Washington's strapless Schiaparelli gown reminded her of 1950s and '60s screen legend Audrey Hepburn. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Washington tweeted photos of her eye-catching look, sharing the details behind her ensemble — and fans responded by going gaga for her hair.

"I love the short haircut," one wrote, adding several fire emoji.

Another admirer said Washington's short haircut brought back a "glorious 90's vibe."

Still more fans tweeted their own pics of Washington to rave about her new 'do.

"Okay that pixie cut is precious," gushed one.

We couldn't agree more!