Kerry Washington shows off curls, 'fresh cut' in stunning selfie

Kerry Washington is celebrating her 45th birthday with a new hairstyle.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star shared a series of stunning snaps on her Instagram Wednesday that showed off her curly look.

“Fresh cut. Curls and coils,” she captioned the photos that featured her bouncy curls. The actor also tagged and thanked hairstylist Linda Villalobos for the new look.

The pair have previously worked together on a few of Washington’s projects, including television shows “Scandal” and “Little Fires Everywhere” and the Netflix film “The Prom.”

Washington’s former co-stars and fans complimented her voluminous do in the comments.

Fellow “Scandal” alumnus Bellamy Young wrote, “Ok, @villalobos_linda FIRE AS EVER,” along with multiple flame and heart emoji.

“Ozark” actor Jessica Frances Dukes commented, “EVERYTHING!😍! THANKYOU for inspiring us on the daily!”

One fan gushed, “You’re so pretty!!!!” with a heart emoji.

Washington constantly pulls off dramatic hair changes. At the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2019 she debuted a pixie cut and in 2020 she went for a sleek, slicked-back style. Earlier this year, she was wearing long braids in her Instagram photos.

Her recent haircut came a few days after she celebrated her 45th birthday on Jan. 31.

In honor of her special day, she uploaded a few pictures to Instagram that showed her posing with a handful of yellow balloons near the water.

“My heart is soooooooooo full from all of your beautiful birthday messages,” she began her Instagram caption.

She added, “THANK YOU. I’m so excited to spend this next year with you all sharing projects, art, people, causes, & moments that inspire me.”

Washington then highlighted 10 organizations she has worked with during the last year that are helping people in their local communities “use their voice and their vote.”

The actor told her fans that the best birthday present would be to see them doing whatever they could to show support for the organizations.

“Soooooooo much gratitude to you all,” she wrote at the end of the post. “Sending all this love right backatcha! XOXOXOXOXO.”

Celebrity friends like Mindy Kaling, Mariah Carey, David Alan Grier and Ava DuVernay left sweet messages wishing Washington a happy birthday.