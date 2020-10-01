Kenzo's latest clothing collection might just be their most buzzworthy to date.

On Wednesday, designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista debuted the brand's spring/summer 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week and let's just say it was bee-autiful.

During the socially distanced fashion show, which took place outdoors, models walked down the runway in a range of colorful ensembles fit for a stylish beekeeper.

The spring/summer collection featured plenty of warmer weather staples like lightweight coats and colorful dresses, but oddly enough, it was also dominated by a plethora of netted veils.

Most models sported colorful wide-brimmed hats and matching veils.

Quite fittingly for spring, florals were definitely having a moment, as were watercolor designs.

Oliveira Baptista was partially inspired by the 2019 documentary "Honeyland," which follows a beekeeper in rural Macedonia.

“It’s one of the most ancient collaborations between man and nature,” Oliveira Baptista told Vogue, referencing beekeeping and the ongoing climate crisis. “I wanted to express something about the fragility of the situation we are in. Everyone goes to the low of the situation—fear and anxiety—but we go to the high: dreaming of optimism and a future and going back to the things we’ve been missing.”

The netted veils certainly look like they'd make social distancing a bit easier, and some models even appeared to rock face shields.

Naturally, fashionistas everywhere are buzzing about the collection's unique aesthetic. Oliveira Baptista told WWD he was perusing photos of beekeepers during quarantine and was inspired by the "soft protection" their veils provide.

The designer also digitally warped his floral prints to make them look teary.

“The world is crying, so are the flowers in all the prints we have developed for the collection,” he explained in the show notes, according to Vice.

We certainly never expected to see beekeeper veils at fashion week, but it's 2020 so anything really goes!