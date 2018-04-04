Kentucky couple plan to remarry — 50 years after getting divorced

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A half-century after they got divorced, Harold Holland and Lillian Barnes are giving each other a second chance.

The Kentucky couple will get married for the second time on April 14 in a ceremony that will be officiated by one of their 17 grandchildren. They first got married in 1955.

“It’s come around full circle,” Barnes, 78, told TODAY. “We started it out. I guess we’ll finish it.”

She and Holland, 83, first met in a restaurant in Salt Lick, Kentucky. The tied the knot soon afterward on Christmas Eve. She was 16, and he was 20.

The couple originally got married on Dec. 24, 1955, and had five children together. Courtesy of Laura Wathen

They had five children over the next eight years but the marriage crumbled, in part, because of Holland’s work schedule.

“It was 100 percent my fault,” he said. “I just left her with too much to take care of.”

But the couple remained friendly for the sake of their children — and later their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Everything from birthday parties, baby showers, weddings to graduations. They were always there and did their parenting thing,” said their daughter, Laura Wathen, 55. “If there was any tension, we didn’t know it.”

"If you've had a good relationship all those years, it’s that much better when you decide to go forward with it," Barnes said. Courtesy of Laura Wathen

Holland and Barnes each remarried. Barnes gave birth to two more children, and Holland gained three stepchildren. But both lost their spouses in 2015.

Last year, Holland invited Barnes to a family reunion. Then, at Thanksgiving, Barnes invited Holland over for dinner with their children. The next month, they started talking to each other over the phone.

“One thing led to another. We started dating and being with each other ever since,” Barnes said.

Holland said he started thinking about marriage soon afterward.

“After a couple three months, I just asked her if she’d like to do it over. She said, yes she would,” he said. “We tolerated each other and talked all those years, but I guess deep down there was always that first love. It was always there.”

All the details of the wedding, which was first reported in the Lexington Herald-Leader, are being planned by the couple's children. While they expect to fill the church with their loved ones, the ceremony itself will be a very simple one.

“We could have run away. But the kids wouldn’t have allowed that,” Barnes said with a laugh.