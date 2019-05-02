Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2016, 8:51 PM UTC / Updated May 2, 2019, 2:12 PM UTC

Wearing a hat to the Kentucky Derby is a tradition as entrenched as drinking mint juleps at noon — and goodness knows we’re not questioning that.

But you don’t have to be heading to Churchill Downs this Saturday to celebrate the "Run for the Roses" in style!

On Thursday, Yahoo Lifestyle’s Chassie Post stopped by the show to share her take on all things Derby. Read on for her race day fashion picks and don't forget to check out our piece on planning the perfect Kentucky Derby party before Saturday's big race.

Kentucky Derby hats

According to Post, the most important piece to any Derby look is a great hat. "We found a fabulous selection of hats and fascinators at Amazon — you can get in on the trend starting at just $12," she told TODAY.

1. Biruil Fascinator Hat, $13, Amazon

This affordable fascinator is the perfect accessory to wear to any Kentucky Derby party. It's modest size and large color selection (22 colors in total!) make it a nice option for anyone who wants to take the traditional sundress up a notch.

2. Zivyes Fascinator, $12, Amazon

For an edgier style, Post also liked this fascinator headband with birdcage veil detailing. It comes in an impressive 43 different styles, but be sure to look at the detailing because some hats are slightly different in design — for example, some include bows instead of feathers. How cute!

3. ABPF Embroidery Butterfly Fascinator, $40, Amazon

For an avant garde take on the fascinator trend, this elevated design seems like a great option. It's adorned with little butterflies and even reaches a height of 25 centimeters.

4. Janey & Rubbins Feathers Floral Hat, $30, Amazon

If hats are more your thing, try this church-style hat. The wide brim and intricate detailing would fit right in at Churchill Downs.

5. June's Young Fascinators Hat in Black and White, $53, Amazon

According to Post, this fascinator is "the spitting image" of the hat worn by the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to last year's Royal Ascot race in the U.K.

Kentucky Derby outfits for women

"When it comes to your Derby fashion choices, don’t be afraid to go bold!" said Post. Whether you're playing off the "Run for the Roses" theme or topping of your look with a statement-making fascinator, nothing's off limits.

1. Run for the Roses Jumpsuit, $99, Shinesty

This cropped jumpsuit is perfect for the "fashionably adventurous," according to Post. The blue and white striped background are perfectly set off by pops of bright red roses.

2. Saferin Fascinator, $16, Amazon

This fascinator headband is a great way to complement the preppy pattern of the "Run for the Roses" jumpsuit.

3. Fiolla Sandal, $90, Aldo

The wide hem and cropped silhouette of the jumpsuit also makes bright heels like these a great option.

4. Prirarwen Purse, $55, Aldo

Wicker purses are all the rage right now and this piece seals the whole look with a kiss. It comes with an attached crossbody strap for hands-free maneuvering all day long.

5. Floral Print Ruffled Wrap Midi Dress, $78, Lulus

This green midi dress will take you from the Derby to a dinner date in style. It's a great piece you'll want to wear over and over again this summer.

6. Open-Toe Ankle Strap Sandal, $25, Amazon

These sunny heels are the perfect complement to the flowing, green fabric of the midi dress. The block heel is also apparently comfortable, according to the reviews.

Kentucky Derby Men's attire

If your guy's looking for some inspiration for Derby day, look no further. Whether he's aiming for a classic southern style or hoping to be the life of the party, we've got you covered.

1. The Rose Me Down Derby Blazer, $99, Shinesty

He can match his date in this show-stopping rose blazer.

2. Enzo Romeo Dress Loafers, $32, Amazon

This bright red loafers will take him straight to the winner's circle. The horse-bit detailing is perfect for race day, too.

3. Seersucker Blazer, $295, Vineyard Vines

Macy's has a similar version from Tommy Hilfiger for 30 percent off!

Vineyard Vines is the official retailer of the Kentucky Derby, so it's only fitting that they've got plenty of options for the big day. Post recommended this seersucker blazer because it's a staple in any southern gentleman's closet.

4. Vineyard Vines Stretch Breaker Pants, $99, Nordstrom

Contrast the blue seersucker with a pair of bright chino pants, like these in a "Lobster Reef" color.

5. Kentucky Derby Mint Julep Printed Bow Tie, $65, Vineyard Vines

No Derby day look would be complete without a bow tie. This silk tie comes in a mint julep pattern for a festive touch.

For more Kentucky Derby favorites, check out:

