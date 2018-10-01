Kendra Wilkinson is a redhead now! Star celebrates 'new chapter' with fresh look

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Kendra Wilkinson just found the perfect hair color to match her feisty personality. After flirting with life as a brunette for several months, the reality star debuted a new pumpkin-spice-inspired red hue on Instagram, and we think the look is red-hot.

The mother of two has been experimenting with her look since splitting from ex-husband Hank Baskett, and she revealed the inspiration behind her sassy new 'do, writing: "Fall is almost here, and just loving the feeling and the energy it’s bringing me right now. Blonde will always be there but for now I’ll live in this new beautiful color."

Wilkinson has rarely strayed from her signature blond strands in the past, but after finalizing her divorce earlier this year, she seems ready for a new chapter and a new hairdo.

Hair colorist Matt Rez created the star's spicy look and told TODAY Style that Wilkinson is always open to new hair ideas.

"The inspiration for Kendra’s new color was 'girl on fire' in celebration of starting fresh on a whole new chapter. Nothing screams confidence more than feeling sexy with a bold hair color," he said. "We had talked about red in the past and when I mentioned let’s do it this round, she was all in!"

After poring over plenty of photos for inspiration, Rez set to work and used Schwarzkopf Professional products to transform Wilkinson's color. And Wilkinson was thrilled with the results.

"She loved it! We're going to have fun with this chapter of color," Rez said.

See Kendra's many looks:

Wilkinson ditched her signature blond locks for a darker look in April. The change was admittedly shocking at first, but the mother of two looked pretty darn gorgeous as a brunette.

Wilkinson's trademark hairstyle has always been long and blond, and she wears it like a true bombshell.

Wilkinson gave a shoutout to her glam squad back in 2016, thanking them for her cropped, sunny style.

When it comes to a perfectly glossy blowout, the sassy star always nails it.

We'll never forget the bright, bleach-blond color Wilkinson rocked as a Playboy model back in the day.