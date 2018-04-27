Kendra Wilkinson is pushing the 'refresh button' with new, brunette hairdo

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

New Kendra, new 'do!

E! reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson, who announced earlier this month that she and her husband of nine years, Hank Baskett, are divorcing, has revealed her post-breakup haircut — and, boy, is she rocking it.

Wilkinson, who's known for her bouncy blond locks, debuted a complete hair transformation in an Instagram post Thursday, just a few days after tweeting she was planning to go brunette.

Refresh button being pushed at the moment. Time for a change. Time to have a different outlook. Time to let go of the past and embrace new. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 26, 2018

In the photo, the 32-year-old has a wavy, shoulder-length bob. The color is dramatically deeper than the white-blond shade she's best known for since her "Girl Next Door" days in the early aughts.

"Been wanting to experiment like this for a long time n here it is," she wrote in a caption. "So excited for this change but I’ll always stay true to my roots."

Just before revealing her makeover, the mom of two tweeted: