She showed off the new look just in time for the holidays.
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Red Carpet
Kendall Jenner, known for her dark brown tresses, rounded out the year with a dramatic hair change.Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe

Kendall Jenner is wrapping up the year with a hair transformation!

The 24-year-old supermodel is known for her dark brown tresses, so she surprised fans when she debuted a new reddish shade on Instagram.

Her hairstylist, Jen Atkin, shared a video of Jenner’s new mane.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6HZmMLn0vr

“Sunday School’d today by @kendalljenner,” she wrote in the caption, along with a rose emoji that matches her look.

Jenner kept her dark roots and signature center part, but highlighted the rest of her strands with an auburn tone. She completed her look with a bold red lip.

“It’s safe to say that warm brunette is definitely in this season!” Jenner's colorist, Cassondra Kaeding, wrote in her Instagram story.

While some celebrities switch to icy platinum for winter, a warmer red shade is a flattering way to heat up the coldest months!

This is the second major hair surprise from Jenner this season. Back in September, she had fans doing a double take when she showed off sleek blond tresses at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2orCWHjblY

However, that appeared to be a temporary look because before long, she was back to her rich brown strands.

She also sported a retro blond wig for her “Austin Powers”-themed Halloween costume this year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bpd2PPmgq2o

More often than not, though, Jenner tends not to stray far from her trademark dark strands — which, after all, run in the family, as she reminded followers with these gorgeous photos of her twinning with her younger sister, Kylie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlWWEt7AwSN

And she recently shared a cute reminder that she’s been rocking dark hair for most of her life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgPZd0vgJ2X

If the past is anything to go by, Jenner will likely switch back to her signature brunette shade at some point — but in the meantime, this auburn look is just as stunning!

