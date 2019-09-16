There's a new blond in the Kardashian-Jenner family!

Kendall Jenner just ditched her signature dark locks for something a little bit lighter and totally unexpected. The model debuted her new do while walking in the Burberry London Fashion Week show and, honestly, we had to do a double take.

Kendall Jenner debuted her new do on the runway. Henry Nichols / Reuters

The model shared a video of herself walking in the fashion show's finale, and her new lighter strands were on full display.

Several of Jenner's sisters (and even her mom!) have flirted with blond locks before, but the 23-year-old rarely strays from her raven-hued strands. Up until a few days ago, Jenner was still sporting brown hair. It could be temporary color for the fashion show, but only time will tell.

Even so, it wouldn't be the first time the model went blond in the name of fashion. In 2016, she looked almost unrecognizable with lighter locks at the Balmain fashion show.

Last Halloween, she shared a look at herself in costume as a fembot from the movie "Austin Powers," complete with a blond wig.

Now the question is: How long will it be before she switches back to brown?

See Kendall Jenner's hair changes through the years:

Brunette beauty

While her sister Kylie Jenner often experiments with different colors, the supermodel has worn her signature shade for quite some time.

Short hair, don't care

In 2017, the model cut off a few inches and rocked a trendy bob.

Baby bangs

Jenner typically keeps her do pretty predictable, but every so often, she switches things up drastically.

Pretty in pink

In case you've ever wondered what the 23-year-old would look like with pink hair, she flirted with the bold color for a photo shoot in 2016.

Like mother, like daughter

Is it just us or does Jenner look just like her mom, Kris Jenner, in this flashback photo?

Teenage beauty

Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

Over the years, the reality star has played with the length of her hair and also added in highlights on occasion.

Growing up

Donato Sardella / WireImage

Fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" have watched the model grow up on screen.

Blast from the past

As a child, Jenner had the shiniest hair around.