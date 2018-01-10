Kendall Jenner had acne at the Golden Globes and didn't care!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

While attending the Golden Globes isn't exactly a universal experience, most of us can relate to what happened to Kendall Jenner Sunday night.

That's because whether it's a big Hollywood awards night or just a big date night, ill-timed acne can't always be avoided.

But the model and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has a refreshing take on her recent red carpet look: Breakouts don't have to be a big deal.

Jenner seemed completely confident as she posed for the cameras at the glam event while wearing a cascading tulle gown by Giambattista Valli — and sporting visible acne, as fans noted on social media.

One fan in particular cheered the 22-year-old for her inspiring, no-shame approach, and even credited her with wearing her pimples almost like accessories.

Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand https://t.co/2ufMe2T1Zq — daisy (@yellowcustards) January 8, 2018

"(S)howing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand," the young woman tweeted.

Jenner noticed that message of support and responded with an inspiring — and be warned, slightly sweary — message of her own for all of her followers.

never let that shit stop you! 😎✨ https://t.co/uXlqwJxTPf — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

"Never let that sh-- stop you!" she wrote.

It really is as simple as that, but it took Jenner a while to come to that realization herself.