Feb. 5, 2019, 5:36 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Kendall Jenner is trying out a new look!

The model and reality star, 23, just showed off some new bangs on Instagram.

“Yes, no, maybe so?” she asked her fans about her fun, new fringe.

Jenner does experiment with different hairstyles for the runway and the red carpet, but she returns again and again to her signature look: sleek, dark strands with a center part. So, bangs are definitely a change for the supermodel.

Jenner is not often spotted wearing bangs. Getty Images

She did briefly try out bangs back in 2015, sporting a retro fringe and top knot at the American Music Awards. (Though it appeared to be clip-on bangs more than a haircut.)

She looks so much like her sisters with bangs and a top knot! Getty Images

With her new, brow-grazing fringe, she looked so much like her mom, Kris Jenner, who tried out bangs herself last month.

Maybe Jenner was inspired by her mom to try out bangs of her own. Or, she could be taking a cue from her half-sister, Kim Kardashian West, who debuted a short, blunt fringe on Instagram recently.

Kardashian West’s bangs turned out to be just temporary and, chances are, Jenner’s fringe isn’t permanent, either.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan seem to have a pretty fabulous collection of wigs at their disposal, allowing them to experiment with new looks without risking their own strands.

And when it comes to a drastic change like bangs, what better way to try out the style without actually making the chop?

Who knows how long Jenner will stick with this latest look — but to answer her question about her new fringe, we vote yes!