Kelly Clarkson wore a bold dress on 'The Voice,' and fans had thoughts

Monday’s episode of “The Voice” gave fans a closer look at the top 13 singers vying for the win, but the real standout of the night wasn’t even part of the competition.
It’s the dress coach Kelly Clarkson wore that still has viewers taking to Twitter with comments, comparisons and cartoon references days later.
For those who missed it, behold Clarkson’s bold look!
The entertainer wore a black sequined dress notable for its oversized cuffs and massive white lapels.
It was chic, it was fashion-forward and, according to some fans, it was straight out of “The Jetsons.”
But while many saw the similarities to Jane Jetson’s futuristic frocks, other’s had visions far beyond anything wardrobe related.
One person spotted a cresting whale tail, one saw a paper plane and yet another spied an expanse of valuable advertising space.
Alas, what they were really looking at was popular design from Balmain’s Pre Fall 2019 collection.
And Clarkson wasn’t the only coach turning heads Monday.
That same evening, Gwen Stefani debuted a shoulder sweeping bob with blunt bangs.
That turned out to be a wig, because by Tuesday night, both women had left their new looks behind.