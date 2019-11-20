Kelly Clarkson wore a bold dress on 'The Voice,' and fans had thoughts

Monday’s episode of “The Voice” gave fans a closer look at the top 13 singers vying for the win, but the real standout of the night wasn’t even part of the competition.

It’s the dress coach Kelly Clarkson wore that still has viewers taking to Twitter with comments, comparisons and cartoon references days later.

For those who missed it, behold Clarkson’s bold look!

Kelly Clarkson's dress wowed "Voice" viewers on Monday night. NBC

The entertainer wore a black sequined dress notable for its oversized cuffs and massive white lapels.

It was chic, it was fashion-forward and, according to some fans, it was straight out of “The Jetsons.”

Does anyone else think Kelly looks like Jane Jetson? #TheVoice — Yolanda Goebel (@yogoebel) November 19, 2019

But while many saw the similarities to Jane Jetson’s futuristic frocks, other’s had visions far beyond anything wardrobe related.

Why is Kelly Clarkson dressed like a dinner napkin? #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/UuMQkwhYn5 — Everybody's Uncle (@Its_UncleDonDon) November 19, 2019

I love Kelly Clarkson but her dress makes me want to choose a color and then a number to learn my future #TheVoice #KellyClarkson pic.twitter.com/ztgG42KX1s — camie mollica (@CamieMollica) November 19, 2019

Hey Kelly. Someone threw a paper airplane in your dress😘#KellyClarkson #TheVoice — Susan Richmond (@wifeofronnie) November 19, 2019

One person spotted a cresting whale tail, one saw a paper plane and yet another spied an expanse of valuable advertising space.

Kelly Clarkson collar action on #thevoice tonight pic.twitter.com/0yVbudqBvc — I Brake 4 Ants (@ibrake4ants) November 19, 2019

Alas, what they were really looking at was popular design from Balmain’s Pre Fall 2019 collection.

And Clarkson wasn’t the only coach turning heads Monday.

Monday night proved to be a fashionable on on "The Voice." NBC

That same evening, Gwen Stefani debuted a shoulder sweeping bob with blunt bangs.

That turned out to be a wig, because by Tuesday night, both women had left their new looks behind.