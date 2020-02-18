Kelly Clarkson walked the red carpet in a black latex dress at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, and it was a major style moment for the singer and talk show host.

She looked incredible from head to toe. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Clarkson looked absolutely gorgeous in the figure-hugging Alex Perry midi dress, which had long sleeves and structured shoulders for a bit of retro, ‘80s edge.

Clarkson attended the awards show in place of her stylist, Candice Lambert, who had a family emergency and couldn’t make it to the ceremony. She accepted an award on Lambert's behalf. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

The "Voice” coach paired the shiny dress with black platform boots and black tights, tying her hair into a chic topknot for the perfect finishing touch.

She is looking fierce! Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

She added even more drama with bright red lipstick and embellished, gold hoop earrings.

Lambert, the style guru behind many of Clarkson’s memorable “Voice” looks, ended up winning the Stylist of the Year award, and Clarkson accepted it on her behalf.

"I'm so nervous to mess this up," Clarkson said in her impromptu acceptance speech, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I always do this, I always cry. ... Oh Lord, I'm ruining it."

"I'm really glad I ran from work and got here within 30 minutes to do this for her,” she continued, “because she's super special and I didn't want this moment to pass and y'all not to know how to unbelievably talented she is and the fact that she chose to go to her family instead of enjoy this moment for herself.”

This is the first time Clarkson has rocked this particular head-to-toe latex look, but she has worn similar outfits in the past. She looked stunning in a shiny black dress — also by Alex Perry and also with dramatic, pointed shoulders — on “The Voice” last year.

She sported a similar top knot and Topshop hoop earrings, and she even wore what looks like the same pair of black, high-platform boots.

Clarkson rocked a similar look during a visit to TODAY in 2018. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The singer rocked yet another figure-hugging black dress with shiny leather detailing during a visit to the TODAY plaza in 2018.

Clearly, Clarkson knows she looks amazing in these edgy, all-black looks — and we couldn’t agree more!