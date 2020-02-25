Kelly Clarkson sports new bob hairstyle on 'The Voice'

New season, new hairdo!
Season 18 of “The Voice” premiered last night and coach Kelly Clarkson kicked off the first week of blind auditions with a dramatic new hairstyle.
Clarkson sported a layered blond bob, a major change from her signature long waves.
Of course, the singer and talk show host has been known to completely switch up her look for every “Voice” episode, so there’s a chance that her shorter hairstyle could be a temporary one.
Either way, Clarkson looked fabulous with the new hairdo, which she paired with a sparkly black pantsuit and silver hoop earrings.
She also showed off her new look in a fun promo video for the new season with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas.
Fans on social media couldn’t get over her gorgeous hair transformation.
“OMGato, I freaking love your new hair on #TheVoice!” one fan wrote to Clarkson on Twitter. “You look absolutely stunning! You make me consider cutting mine off.”
“Your hair!!!! Girl, you look amazing,” another fan tweeted.
“I am IN LOVE with your hair!!! Its looks soooo good on you!!!! Spunky and sassy, just like you!!!” yet another fan chimed in.
And one woman wrote to the singer on Instagram, “Loving your hair & im feeling another win for you, too. Always. #teamkelly.”
Clarkson hasn’t revealed whether her new look is permanent so fans will have to wait and see whether she continues to rock the bob in tonight’s episode or whether she’ll be back to her usual, shoulder-length waves.
Either way, she’ll look amazing!