Kelly Clarkson sports new bob hairstyle on 'The Voice'

New season, new hairdo!

Season 18 of “The Voice” premiered last night and coach Kelly Clarkson kicked off the first week of blind auditions with a dramatic new hairstyle.

It's a fresh new look for the "Voice" coach and talk show host. NBC

Clarkson sported a layered blond bob, a major change from her signature long waves.

Of course, the singer and talk show host has been known to completely switch up her look for every “Voice” episode, so there’s a chance that her shorter hairstyle could be a temporary one.

We're loving her latest look! NBC

Either way, Clarkson looked fabulous with the new hairdo, which she paired with a sparkly black pantsuit and silver hoop earrings.

Clarkson joined Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for the new season. NBC

She also showed off her new look in a fun promo video for the new season with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas.

His name is Jonas. @NickJonas. 😎 pic.twitter.com/6eop46iptS — The Voice 🎤 #1 Nick Jonas Stan Account (@NBCTheVoice) February 25, 2020

Fans on social media couldn’t get over her gorgeous hair transformation.

@kellyclarkson OMGato, I freaking love your new hair on #TheVoice! You look absolutely stunning! You make me consider cutting mine off. — Elizabeth Larson (@WolfRiverLizzie) February 25, 2020

“OMGato, I freaking love your new hair on #TheVoice!” one fan wrote to Clarkson on Twitter. “You look absolutely stunning! You make me consider cutting mine off.”

Your hair!!!! Girl, you look amazing 🔥 — Deb ♡ (@diamond_wild) February 25, 2020

“Your hair!!!! Girl, you look amazing,” another fan tweeted.

I am IN LOVE with your hair!!! Its looks soooo good on you!!!! Spunky and sassy, just like you!!! ❤ @kellyclarkson #VoicePremiere — Lisa Nelson (@LisaNel01618650) February 25, 2020

“I am IN LOVE with your hair!!! Its looks soooo good on you!!!! Spunky and sassy, just like you!!!” yet another fan chimed in.

And one woman wrote to the singer on Instagram, “Loving your hair & im feeling another win for you, too. Always. #teamkelly.”

Clarkson hasn’t revealed whether her new look is permanent so fans will have to wait and see whether she continues to rock the bob in tonight’s episode or whether she’ll be back to her usual, shoulder-length waves.

Either way, she’ll look amazing!