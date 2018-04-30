Get Stuff We Love
Since you’ve been gone … Kelly Clarkson got bangs!
The singer, 36, recently stepped out with new, textured bangs and an elegant topknot at a benefit in Beverly Hills.
It also looks like she lightened up her already-blond locks, going for a platinum shade with darker roots that’s perfect for spring.
“The Voice” coach paired her new ‘do with a black Elie Saab dress with a cutout neckline and lace detailing, paired with boots by Alice + Olivia.
There’s a chance the new fringe is temporary — the “Voice” coach loves to shake up her hairstyles on and off the show — but either way, she nailed the chic bangs-and-topknot combo.
The Grammy winner looked stunning as she performed some of her biggest hit songs at the Taste for a Cure 2018 charity gala, which raised funds for cancer research.
Clarkson is known for her bubbly, down-to-earth personality, and she loves sharing with fans how she put together her glamorous looks — not to mention giving sweet shout-outs to her beauty team.
She recently thanked her go-to hairstylist, Robert Ramos, for giving her slightly longer, side-swept bangs for a recent episode of “The Voice.”
Ramos shared a close-up look at another one of Clarkson’s recent “Voice” looks, a messy updo with long layers in front.
And Clarkson never goes wrong with her signature, long waves.
Will Clarkson still be rocking her new bangs on the upcoming live shows of “The Voice”? Fans will have to wait and see!