Kelly Clarkson has platinum blond hair and bangs just in time for spring

It's a completely new look for "The Voice" coach!

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
The singer looks stunning with bangs!
Kelly Clarkson is trying out a funky new look for spring.Getty Images

Since you’ve been gone … Kelly Clarkson got bangs!

The singer, 36, recently stepped out with new, textured bangs and an elegant topknot at a benefit in Beverly Hills.

Kelly Clarkson bangs
There’s nothing like some new bangs to shake up your look! Getty Images

It also looks like she lightened up her already-blond locks, going for a platinum shade with darker roots that’s perfect for spring.

UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation Hosts 23rd Annual "Taste for a Cure" Event - Arrivals
Will we see these bangs on "The Voice?"Getty Images

“The Voice” coach paired her new ‘do with a black Elie Saab dress with a cutout neckline and lace detailing, paired with boots by Alice + Olivia.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiGZJ8OAiGt

There’s a chance the new fringe is temporary — the “Voice” coach loves to shake up her hairstyles on and off the show — but either way, she nailed the chic bangs-and-topknot combo.

The Grammy winner looked stunning as she performed some of her biggest hit songs at the Taste for a Cure 2018 charity gala, which raised funds for cancer research.

UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation Hosts 23rd Annual "Taste for a Cure" Event Honoring Paul Telegdy
Clarkson is owning her new look. Getty Images

Clarkson is known for her bubbly, down-to-earth personality, and she loves sharing with fans how she put together her glamorous looks — not to mention giving sweet shout-outs to her beauty team.

Watch Kathie Lee and Hoda audition for 'The Voice' and nail it (sort of)

She recently thanked her go-to hairstylist, Robert Ramos, for giving her slightly longer, side-swept bangs for a recent episode of “The Voice.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhsV5yrAWzp

Ramos shared a close-up look at another one of Clarkson’s recent “Voice” looks, a messy updo with long layers in front.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh7vcOShZU_

And Clarkson never goes wrong with her signature, long waves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhp2Su4gi9V

Will Clarkson still be rocking her new bangs on the upcoming live shows of “The Voice”? Fans will have to wait and see!

How Kelly Clarkson turned Hoda Kotb's 'I've Loved You...' into a song

