Since you’ve been gone … Kelly Clarkson got bangs!

The singer, 36, recently stepped out with new, textured bangs and an elegant topknot at a benefit in Beverly Hills.

There’s nothing like some new bangs to shake up your look! Getty Images

It also looks like she lightened up her already-blond locks, going for a platinum shade with darker roots that’s perfect for spring.

Will we see these bangs on "The Voice?" Getty Images

“The Voice” coach paired her new ‘do with a black Elie Saab dress with a cutout neckline and lace detailing, paired with boots by Alice + Olivia.

There’s a chance the new fringe is temporary — the “Voice” coach loves to shake up her hairstyles on and off the show — but either way, she nailed the chic bangs-and-topknot combo.

The Grammy winner looked stunning as she performed some of her biggest hit songs at the Taste for a Cure 2018 charity gala, which raised funds for cancer research.

Clarkson is owning her new look. Getty Images

Clarkson is known for her bubbly, down-to-earth personality, and she loves sharing with fans how she put together her glamorous looks — not to mention giving sweet shout-outs to her beauty team.