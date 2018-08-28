We can't get enough of Kelly Clarkson's sparkly fringe dress at US Open

It was a glamorous night all around, as Clarkson and other celebrities including Hugh Jackman, Anna Wintour and Vera Wang gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open.

Plenty of tennis legends were also in attendance, including four-time U.S. Open champion Billie Jean King.

King appeared to give Clarkson a pair of Adidas sneakers, prompting the singer to to basically freak out. (And who wouldn't?)

We can always count on Clarkson to put on a great show. Game, set, match, indeed!