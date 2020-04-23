Keith Urban's quarantine hair is just as bad as ours

Even Keith Urban is dealing with quarantine hair!

These days, the country music icon's strands are a bit more straggly than his classic shaggy look, and like many of us, he's desperately craving a trim.

Urban gave Twitter fans a glimpse of his growing mane on Wednesday and shared the following cheeky caption: "..... honestly,,,,, do I even need a caption. ?!!!!!!"

In the photo, Urban's hair fully covers his eyes and half of his face, and the singer's less-than-amused expression speaks volumes.

Fans got a good laugh out of the photo, and many couldn't help but compare Urban's wild tresses to those of an iconic character from "The Addams Family."

Others thought the shaggy 'do resembled a certain "Scooby-Doo" sleuth's hairstyle.

Shaggy from Scooby Doo!! — Lynn Smude (@lynnsmude) April 23, 2020

One creative fan even suggested Urban's mop looked a lot like singer Sia's wig.

Collaboration with Sia? — BrendaGrapevine (@BGrapevine) April 23, 2020

All joking aside, loyal fans still thought the singer looked pretty darn handsome.

Yeahhh!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

But you are still very sexy !!!🙃😍😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘i LOVE YOU KEITH 💖💖 pic.twitter.com/wJQnReJVxi — villaverdeloissalome@gmail.com (@villaverdelois1) April 23, 2020

They were also impressed that his highlights still look so fabulous.

And still your highlights are remarkably still better than mine. 😂 — AmandaLee (@urkelgruwashere) April 23, 2020

Many of Urban's followers said they know what it's like to have messy quarantine hair.

We can all relate!!!!! Mine is out of control!!! 🤣😜✂️♥️ — Karen Silva (@Karakucrazy) April 23, 2020

And others tried to discourage the country crooner from cutting his own hair.

PLEASE put the scissors down! Leave it for the pros! 💇‍♂️ — Michele (@sunsprite33) April 23, 2020

Still, some did think his wife, Nicole Kidman, might be up for the challenge.

Lmao 😂. Nicole needs to give you a haircut!!! — AudreyRz (@audreykrz) April 23, 2020

Urban isn't the only celebrity missing his glam squad. Last week, Lisa Rinna asked her husband Harry Hamlin to help her color her hair at home for the first time. Gwen Stefani also recently took boyfriend Blake Shelton's hair into her own hands.

TODAY's anchors are also feeling the effects of quarantine hair. Earlier this week, Dylan Dreyer gave her husband Brian Fichera a buzzcut.

Carson Daly also bravely gave himself a haircut live on air earlier this month, and Jenna Bush Hager got some help from celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton to cover up her roots at home.