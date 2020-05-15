Keith Urban had the funniest reaction to unrecognizable throwback pic

Wait, this is a picture of who?

“I thought it was Jon Bon Jovi in the '80s!” @savannahguthrie had the perfect reaction to @KeithUrban’s throwback photo. pic.twitter.com/tMM5Y3OpME — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 15, 2020

Keith Urban shared a truly incredible throwback photo of himself on Instagram recently, and many fans were stunned by the completely unrecognizable portrait of the country star.

Savannah Guthrie was just as blown away by Urban’s photo, and she had the perfect reaction to his ‘80s look, which included layered blond hair and a patterned vest with no shirt underneath.

“I could have sat there for 1,000 years if you hadn’t told me that was you, Keith, with the long hair,” Savannah told Urban as she interviewed him from home on Friday. “I thought it was Jon Bon Jovi in the ‘80s. That’s amazing. What a mane, you look like a lion!”

“The world needs that picture right now,” she added.

Urban definitely found the humor in his past style choices.

“Thank you for sharing that again with everybody, Savannah. I appreciate that!” he joked. “I don’t know why it took me so many years to get signed when I moved to Nashville!”

These days, the country singer prefers to rock shaggy yet perfectly layered strands — although like many of us, he’s been dealing with quarantine hair over the past few months.

In April, he shared an Instagram photo of his extra-long strands swept over his forehead.

“..... honestly,,,,, do I even need a caption. ?!!!!!! #quarantinehair,” he wrote in the caption.

Urban’s strands did look great in his recent interview with Savannah, which could mean he gave himself an at-home trim, or possibly got some hairdressing assistance from his wife, Nicole Kidman.

Either way, his quarantine hair is honestly looking great — and it’s safe to say he will not be revisiting his long, blond ‘80s tresses anytime soon!