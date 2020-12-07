New mom Katy Perry shares relatable item under her glam look: Spanx!

Work it, Katy Perry!
The pop singer, 36, shared a fun video of herself on TikTok and Instagram strutting down the aisle of a fitting room sporting a chic blue trench coat and luxurious blond waves.
At the end of the video, she flips up her coat to reveal what’s under her glamorous look — Spanx!
She added the hashtag #whatmakesawoman, a tongue-in-cheek reference to a track from her 2020 album, “Smile.”
Perry welcomed her first child, Daisy Dove, with husband Orlando Bloom in August, and the new mom has been keeping it real when it comes to celebrating her post-baby body.
About a week after giving birth, Perry shared a photo of herself in her Instagram story with her hair in disarray, rocking a nursing bra and high-waisted gray underwear.
“Hair and makeup by @exhaustion,” she captioned the totally relatable photo.
The new mom also marked her return to “American Idol” with another honest post.
“MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it’s 🍼udderly🍼 ridiculously MOO-ving already! 🐄 Not pictured: my pumping breaks,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of her cow-print ensemble.
Before giving birth, Perry showed off her baby bump on Instagram with a “Smile” crop top.
“Never too pregnant for a crop,” she wrote in the caption.
That’s not to say Perry doesn’t glam it up when she wants to. The singer recently shared photos of herself looking like a glowing goddess in a gold dress and a gorgeous blond blowout.
Makeup or no makeup, Spanx or no Spanx, Perry looks stunning as always!