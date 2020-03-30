Katy Perry shares a makeup-free pic comparing before-and-after quarantine looks

Katy Perry is easing up on her beauty regimen while social distancing at home.

Like many Americans, the pregnant "American Idol" judge is in self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic — and she's trying to embrace a new, fresh-faced look.

The "Never Really Over" singer, 35, who's engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, took to Instagram over the weekend to share two photos of herself — one taken "pre-quarantine" and one shot "mid-quarantine."

The first photo finds Perry posing in a red and white floral Rosie Assoulin dress amid a tropical setting. The singer looks glamorous with platinum blond tresses and and bright red lips. Click or swipe right to see her second snap, which shows Perry smiling in a makeup-free selfie. Her blond hair is now pulled back in a no-fuss style and displaying dark roots.

Though Perry looks gorgeous in both pics, the singer jumped into her own comments to point out flaws in her skin. "Blackheads and all baby," she wrote.

Her fans, however, weren't having it.

"Imagine being this naturally beautiful. FLAWLESS," gushed one.

"You're literally GLOWING. Pregnancy looks amazing on you," wrote another.

Perry posed for photographers the day before a women's cricket championship game in Australia on March 7. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Prior to self-quarantining, Perry — who's known for her eclectic style — has kept her quirky taste with her fashionable maternitywear.

She rocked a long, multicolored knit dress that perfectly hugged her belly during an appearance in Melbourne, Australia, on March 7.

Perry's taste in fashion has always been quirky and that aesthetic is apparent in her maternity clothes. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

The next day, she wore two bold '60s-inspired choices during a performance at the women's cricket championship game in Melbourne. One look was a pink minidress, which included a bright yellow flower on the right side of her baby bump.

Was the female symbol a sly gender reveal? Perry still hasn't disclosed whether she's expecting a boy or a girl. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

She also wore a groovy purple and pink dress adorned with a Venus symbol in honor of International Women's Day. Was the symbol a gender reveal? The singer still hasn't disclosed whether she's expecting a boy or a girl.

Perry hid her baby bump in this pink, ruffled dress during an evening out in London on Feb. 3. GORC / GC Images

Just the month before, Perry was still hiding her pregnancy from photographers by cleverly covering her midsection with bags. She also sometimes opted for shapeless looks to conceal her baby bump like the over-the-top ruffled pink dress she wore during an evening in London on Feb. 3.

Whether she's out on the town or safely at home, we always love seeing Katy's fashion choices!