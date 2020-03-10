It's no longer a secret that Katy Perry is pregnant, and the singer seems to be having fun dressing her baby bump with bold fashion choices.

Perry, 35, is known for her quirky and whimsical looks, and her maternity style is no different. She rocked a long, multicolored knit dress that perfectly hugged her belly during an appearance in Melbourne, Australia, on March 7.

Perry posed for photographers ahead of a women's cricket championship game in Australia on March 7. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

While Perry previously posed with her hands or bag in front of her belly to hide her pregnancy, she proudly showed off her bump with a hand on her hip.

The next day, Perry wore two groovy choices during a performance at the women's cricket championship game in Melbourne.

The first, a purple and pink mini dress, was printed with the Venus symbol in honor of International Women's Day. But don't assume the symbol was a gender reveal: The singer hasn't said if she knows the gender of her baby or if it's a surprise.

Perry wore a mini dress for a performance in Melbourne, Australia, on March 8. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

She later wore a '60s-inspired, pink mini dress, which included a vibrant yellow flower on the right side of her belly.

Perry has long been a fan of quirky fashion choices. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

During the performance, Perry put the pink sheer cape on her arm as she moved around the stage.

Perry also rocked this 1960s-inspired pink dress during her show on March 8. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

While Perry is now opting for formfitting looks that accentuate her baby bump, she previously used her unique fashion sense to her advantage to hide her pregnancy from photographers.

Perry was also frequently pictured posing with hands or a bag in front of her belly to hide her bump from photographers.

Perry wore this pink, ruffled dress during an evening out in London on Feb. 3. GORC / GC Images

The singer made the big reveal on March 4 at the end of her new music video for "Never Worn White." In it, the mom-to-be wore a sheer, strapless dress and cradled her belly.

"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," Perry said on Instagram last week.

This will be Perry's first child and the second for her fiancé , Orlando Bloom.