Katy Perry dresses up as a giant roll of toilet paper on 'American Idol'

A week after Katy Perry dressed up as a huge bottle of hand sanitizer on “American Idol,” the singer is back with another wacky costume that’s perfect for these times: a giant roll of toilet paper.

Perry, 35, debuted the look in an Instagram promo video for the upcoming episode of “Idol.”

“What better way to wipe your cares away for 2 hours 🧻,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, she casually wears her enormous TP roll while doing some typical quarantine activities: working on a jigsaw puzzle and baking banana bread. Somehow, she manages to look calm and composed as she walks around in her oversized costume, with one square of loose TP fluttering behind her. The only trouble comes when she can barely fit through her kitchen door!

No detail was spared for her costume, which features a quilting pattern spelling out the show’s initials, AI.

Perry also shared photos of herself wearing the toilet paper roll in her makeshift home studio, where she has been virtually judging the show.

The singer, who is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom, is no stranger to wild costumes. Who can forget her amazing hamburger look at the Met Gala after-party last year?

She wore it like a pro! Shutterstock

Her first look of the night, a chandelier costume with working bulbs, was also perfection.

Lighting up the Met Gala! Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

And just last week, she dressed up as a giant bottle of hand sanitizer as she judged “American Idol” from home.

Maybe these quarantine-themed looks will become a weekly tradition!