Katie Holmes reveals the time-saving hack her mom taught her

Katie Holmes is a busy woman these days.

The former "Dawson's Creek" star and mom to 12-year-old Suri is directing and starring in an upcoming adaptation of the historical novel "Rare Objects." She's also serving as spokeswoman for the #DeltaAmexPerks campaign from Delta Air Lines and American Express, which benefits the American Red Cross.

MICHAEL SIMON / Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

We asked Holmes, 39, to share a time-saving hack that gets her out the door faster in the morning.

"My mom taught me this: A bag in a bag," Holmes told TODAY. "She always has her stuff in a bag in a bag, so when she switches out the purse, just take that bag and put it in the other bag."

Here's an option we love:

Bellcon Waterproof Shoe Travel Bags (6-pack), $16, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Here are Holmes' other summer must-haves for beauty and home!

Neutrogena Ultimate Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen, $6, Amazon

Also available Target and Walmart.

ChapStick Classic 3-pack, $6, Amazon

"I do a lot of plain ChapStick in the summer and not a lot of makeup," Holmes said.

Also available at Rite Aid, Target and Walgreens.

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $13, Amazon

Also available at Target, Walmart and Ulta.

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne, $65, Amazon

Also available at Sephora.

Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000, $250, Amazon

Also available at Target.

Keurig K55/K-Classic Coffee Maker, $84, Amazon

"I like caramel-flavored coffee," Holmes said.

Also available at Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Godinger Candle Snuffer, $10, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes (20 Count), $15, Amazon

Also available at CVS Pharmacy, Target and Rite Aid.

Nest Fragrance Bamboo Candle, $40, Nordstrom

Also available at Sephora.

Diptyque Vanille Scented Candle, $35-$65, Nordstrom

Also available at Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus.