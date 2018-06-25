Get Stuff We Love

Katie Holmes reveals the time-saving hack her mom taught her

by Erin Clements / / Source: TODAY

Katie Holmes is a busy woman these days.

The former "Dawson's Creek" star and mom to 12-year-old Suri is directing and starring in an upcoming adaptation of the historical novel "Rare Objects." She's also serving as spokeswoman for the #DeltaAmexPerks campaign from Delta Air Lines and American Express, which benefits the American Red Cross.

Katie Holmes kicking off summer with American Express and Delta.
MICHAEL SIMON / Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

We asked Holmes, 39, to share a time-saving hack that gets her out the door faster in the morning.

"My mom taught me this: A bag in a bag," Holmes told TODAY. "She always has her stuff in a bag in a bag, so when she switches out the purse, just take that bag and put it in the other bag."

Here's an option we love:

Bellcon Waterproof Shoe Travel Bags (6-pack), $16, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Bellcon Waterproof Shoe Travel Bags

$16Amazon

Here are Holmes' other summer must-haves for beauty and home!

Neutrogena Ultimate Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen, $6, Amazon

Neutrogena Ultimate Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen

$6Amazon

Also available Target and Walmart.

ChapStick Classic 3-pack, $6, Amazon

ChapStick Classic

$6Amazon

"I do a lot of plain ChapStick in the summer and not a lot of makeup," Holmes said.

Also available at Rite Aid, Target and Walgreens.

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $13, Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

$13Amazon

Also available at Target, Walmart and Ulta.

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne, $65, Amazon

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne

$65Amazon

Also available at Sephora.

Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000, $250, Amazon

Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000

$250Amazon

Also available at Target.

Keurig K55/K-Classic Coffee Maker, $84, Amazon

Keurig K55/K-Classic Coffee Maker

$84Amazon

"I like caramel-flavored coffee," Holmes said.

Also available at Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Godinger Candle Snuffer, $10, Amazon

Godinger Candle Snuffer

$10Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes (20 Count), $15, Amazon

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes (20 Count)

$15Amazon

Also available at CVS Pharmacy, Target and Rite Aid.

Nest Fragrance Bamboo Candle, $40, Nordstrom

Nest Fragrance Bamboo Candle

$40Amazon

Also available at Sephora.

Diptyque Vanille Scented Candle, $35-$65, Nordstrom

Diptyque Vanille Scented Candle

$35Amazon

Also available at Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus.

