Katie Couric gushes over her mother-of-the-bride dress — with pockets! See the pics

Proud mom Katie Couric has given her fans and followers on social media a few glimpses from daughter Ellie Monahan’s Fourth of July nuptials this week, including pics of the bride’s gorgeous gown. But now she’s showing off another stunning design from the big day — her own dress.

The former TODAY anchor posted several shots of her mother-of-the-bride look to her Instagram Stories Wednesday, revealing a strapless bright-pink dress perfect for a summer wedding.

Katie Couric wore a blush-pink design by Marchesa for her daughter's big day. katiecouric / Instagram

Couric, 64, beamed in the photos taken at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jarvis, New York, Sunday.

“(Mother of the bride) baby,” she wrote on pic, which included a note of thanks to Marchesa founder and designer Georgina Chapman. She also boasted about what might just be the dress’s most impressive design detail. It’s not the ruched bodice. It’s not the cascade of embroidered flowers. Couric loved the fact that “it has pockets!!!!”

Katie Couric poses alongside daughter Ellie Monahan at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jarvis, New York. katiecouric / Instagram

The veteran television journalist stood alongside Monahan, 29, in another photo. Both women smiled for the camera, but Couric added a sobbing emoji over the pic, as well as the phrase, “My baby...” But those happy tears come as no surprise. After all, mom has been gushing about her daughter’s “perfect” day ever since Ellie said “I do” to now-husband Mark Dobrosky.

“Ellie was a breathtakingly beautiful bride. Mark was a dashing and beaming groom,” she wrote in an earlier post. “I’m still walking on air even though I can barely move. I’m so happy I could cry but there are no tears left. Wait! I’m crying again. Tears of joy.”

A kiss for the bride. katiecouric / Instagram

Couric’s husband of seven years, John Molner, was visible in one pic, standing to one side as his wife embraced the bride.

Ellie is the oldest child of Couric and her first husband, Jay Monahan, who died of colon cancer in 1998. But even though Monahan couldn’t be there in person for his daughter’s day, his presence was felt.

“The weather was perfect,” Couric wrote after the event, adding, “(Thank you Jay.❤️).”

Ellie’s father also played a part in her engagement.

When Couric announced that happy news back in 2019, she wrote, “Ellie and Mark are engaged!” And after a whole lot of “OMGs,” she added, “she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me.”