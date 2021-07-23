Kathy Hilton matches with daughters Paris and Nicky in iconic Juicy Couture tracksuits

In a recent video chat hosted by Kathy Hilton, fans of her daughters Paris and Nicky got a glimpse at nostalgia: The trio were all dressed in matching Juicy Couture velour tracksuits!

"Live with My Daughters," wrote Kathy. "I had so much fun having both of my girls with me today! Exciting things coming up."

Triplets! kathyhilton / Instagram

Nicky, 37, and Paris, 40 went for in matching suits of pink shades, while Kathy sported a teal green look. And it was a welcome reminder of how Paris and Nicky used to rock the Juicy Couture look back in the early 2000s.

"As soon as I first put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed," Hilton (who with Nicky was the inspiration for "White Chicks") explained to Vogue in 2019. "I just fell in love with the brand and it basically became my uniform."

Paris Hilton (l.) and Nicky Hilton at Melbourne Airport, Australia in 2008. Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

This particular coordination, as we learn from watching the video, was set up by Footwear News for a photo shoot. It might explain why all three of them are done up to the 9s, with incredible makeup to complement the comfy outfits.

Recently, Kathy has become quite the reality star herself, after becoming part of the cast of this year's season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Considered a "Friend" of the franchise and not a main cast member, the 62-year-old mother of four has quickly become a fan favorite for her weird and wacky personality that may be surprising for some.

Her wackiness was evident in the video chat with her daughters that's seriously a real hoot. Over the course of 15 minutes, the Hiltons first try to figure out whether they're live, what to do with so many people leaving comments, and how to admit Kyle Richards (Kathy's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star and her half-sister ) into the video chat.

It's like being part of a phone chat, with Kathy asking "Can she hear us?" then trying to let Kyle know she has something important to tell her. There's a bit about Nicky's new French Sole shoe line, and then they take questions from the audience while bantering among one another. Paris even admits she can be shy on camera.

Juicy Couture was the uniform for the day for the Hiltons (that's Paris on the left, Nicky on the right), seen here in Australia in 2008. Newspix via Getty Images

At about 10 minutes in, Nicky and Paris start giving kisses and Nicky takes off, but then Kathy brings up Paris's new Netflix show, "Cooking with Paris" and they talk about the joys of "cold meatloaf with ketchup" and announces they're looking for wedding venues for Paris' upcoming nuptials.

This is one recipe we just can't get enough of! Sending you all the hearts, Ms. Hilton!