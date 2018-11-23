Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Jen Birkhofer

Every week Hoda and Kathie Lee share their 'Favorite Things ' with TODAY viewers!

This week was a special edition of favorite things where Kathie Lee and Hoda chose items as part of TODAY's Black Friday hour-long Steals and Deals extravaganza.

Hoda's favorite thing is a Holi-Dazzling Hair kit from Color Wow. "This is my very favorite: dream coat," she exclaimed. The bundle comes with Color Wow shampoo, conditioner, Speed Dry serum, Style on Steroids texturizing spray and Dream Coat serum. According to Kotb, "the Dream Coat is a dream. You put it on when your hair's wet and blow it out."

You can snag this bundle for 56 percent off right now!

Kathie Lee's favorite thing is the "darling" dress by Walker & Wade. "I've worn them a lot on the show," Gifford proclaimed.

You can get select styles for up to 54 percent off right now on our Steals and Deals site.

Today was also a Steals and Deals day so you can snag up to 70 percent off holiday goodies including china place settings, toys for kids and so much more.

Plus, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 guide for all the best Black Friday deals and sales across the internet!

