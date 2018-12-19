Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Kathie Lee Gifford has always been a beacon of style, and fans of TODAY's Fourth Hour always look forward to not only seeing her clothes, but what hairstyle she'll sport every day.

On Wednesday morning's show, Kathie Lee surprised viewers — and her co-host Hoda Kotb — with a sophisticated side ponytail, and no, it's not the valley girl kind!

Kathie Lee's pony was sleek, straightened and pulled down to the side with a few wisps of loose hair on each side.

Hoda interrupted the show, saying, "Can we comment on your hair and just your whole situation?” and telling Kathie Lee she looked "so cute."

Kathie Lee responded, "Thank you, sweetheart. Got to mix it up."

Hoda was such a fan that she couldn't resist bringing up the 'do a second time, saying she liked it and, "I'm just noticing it again."

See some of Kathie Lee's past hairstyles:

More often, however, Kathie Lee is known for her youthful curls. TODAY hairstylist Laura Bonanni Castorino shows exactly how she curls Kathie Lee's hair in the video below:

She's also known for her hairstyle experiments over the years from what she described as the "big chop" in this Instagram photo from many years ago:

To a braid (while sniffing wine, of course):

To this throwback Dorothy Hamill-like hairdo:

What will Kathie Lee come up with next? We think she needs a fanny pack with that side pony ... It seems all things '80s are back in style!