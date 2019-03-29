Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 29, 2019, 5:03 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, the leading ladies on the fourth hour of TODAY for the past 11 years, never make a fashion misstep.

Still, it's sort of reassuring to know that even they cringe while looking back on certain styles.

On Friday morning, the duo offered up proof of their past fashion offenses and ... well, just take a look:

Dueling shoulder pads: Hoda and Kathie Lee wore the fashions of the day.

There are NFL players out there who long for the kind of shoulder protection Kathie Lee and Hoda wore in these throwback pics, which explains why Hoda took one look at her well-padded jacket from days gone by and declared, "I look like a linebacker!"

And to be clear — that look was no an accident.

"That was the day that I dressed up for the picture," she said with a laugh. "That was my best day. Just so you know, that wasn't, 'Why did you use that picture?' That was pre-planned!"

While KLG kept quiet about her puffy shoulders pads, she had one thing to say when a former hairstyle of hers flashed across the screen.

"That's not a mullet!" she insisted.

How do you measure a mullet?

Sure, it lacks the typical "business in the front, party in the back" vibe of the classic mullet, but it makes up for it with feathered-back bangs.

And speaking of bangs ...

Bang bang!

Yes, before landing on their current smooth 'dos, both Hoda and Kathie Lee gave these '90s-worthy, brow-sweeping bangs a go. Frankly, it wasn't a bad look for either one of them.

Besides, bangs are back.

Some other bold looks, on the other hand, might take a little more time to be back in fashion.

A fashion faux pas? Like, totally.

In fairness to them, though, the Madonna-inspired bright makeup and Aqua Net high-rise hair in the above photo was all for a fun '80s segment on the show — and they looked totally tubular.