It's tradition that a wedding needs something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. When Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, married actor Chris Pratt, 39, over the weekend, she doubled up on "something borrowed," wearing mom Maria Shriver's wedding veil and a pair of earrings that had been passed down from her grandmother.

The gorgeous veil can be seen in a photo that Schwarzenegger posted on her Instagram account over the weekend.

Her wedding gown was just one of the fashion statements Schwarzenegger made this weekend. There were several outfit changes during the big day. For the ceremony itself, she wore a custom gown from Giorgio Armani Privé (the designer also dressed Pratt), with a full skirt and lace train.

Catch a glimpse of the custom #GiorgioArmaniPrivé wedding gown and #GiorgioArmani made to measure suit designed for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s wedding in California. pic.twitter.com/96Qj0PHGuc — Armani (@armani) June 12, 2019

"I am so grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear," she wrote on Instagram.

For the reception, she changed into another custom dress — this one an ivory gown with draped, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a dramatic, plunging back. The brand shared a sweet reception photo, as well as a sketch of the dress, on Twitter.

See the sketch of the bride's #GiorgioArmaniPrivé reception gown designed for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s wedding in California. #ArmaniStars pic.twitter.com/r7DZCl18wW — Armani (@armani) June 12, 2019

There was also a third gown, worn for her rehearsal dinner. She opted for an off-the-shoulder dress from Reformation that is still available online, in a range of colors and sizes, for less than $300.

Of course, Schwarzenegger had to find the inspiration from her wedding style from somewhere and based off the pics from Shriver's 1986 wedding to Arnold Schwarzenegger, we can guess where it came from.

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were married on April 26, 1986 in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Getty Images

Shriver originally paired the tulle veil with a lace wedding gown with gorgeous details, including a high collar and illusion neckline.

Shriver admits she can take credit for setting up Schwarzenegger and Pratt on their first date, so it's especially sweet that her daughter honored her in such a special way.