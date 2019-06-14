If that name sounds familiar, it may be because the Duchess of Sussex, formerly Meghan Markle, wore a piece from the Los Angeles-based brand last year during a trip to Australia.

With floaty, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a fitted bodice, it's a glamorous choice for any occasion; the lightly flared trumpet skirt adds just the right amount of drama. Simple and sweet, you can pair it with glamorous heels or simple flats, and the sweetheart neckline lends itself well to whatever jewelry you want to wear.

Katherine Schwarzenegger steps out ahead of her wedding to actor Chris Pratt. Mega

Even better, it comes in a huge range of colors — there's the classic ivory shade that Schwarzenegger donned, or more dramatic shades like red and black. The design is also available in a few patterned options, if you're looking to add a floral touch. Despite its sudden popularity, most of the sizes and patterns are still in stock!

However, the $275 price tag can be scary — especially for a summer dress that you might only wear a few times. If you know you only need the dress for a special occasion, it is available on Rent the Runway in a few patterns.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

We've also combed the Internet for similarly-styled dresses at every price point, so both your wallet and your closet are happy!

Ruffle Bodycon Dress, $19, Amazon

If you're looking for something similar with a higher neckline, this bodycon midi dress seems like the perfect fit. It also comes in bright red and cobalt blue, if you're looking for a real statement maker.

Crepe Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress With Crochet Trim, $54 (originally $90), Lane Bryant

This crepe maxi dress features a fun tied waist and crochet details at the hem. Available in a ton of sizes, you're sure to find the perfect fit. It also comes in a dramatic burgundy shade, in case you're looking for a pop of color.

Mila Cream Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $88, Lulu's

This off-the-shoulder maxi dress combines the off-the-shoulder sleeves and glamorous length of Schwarznegger's dress and adds some extra flair with a ruffled slit. Simple and elegant, it's the perfect dress for any event this summer.

Off-The-Shoulder Eyelet Fit & Flare Dress, $139, Macy's

The lace off-the-shoulder sleeves are reminiscent of the Reformation dress, and the eyelet pattern adds an extra touch of romantic style. With a fitted bodice and flared silhouette, it's gorgeous enough to wear as your own wedding dress.

Casual Off Shoulder Short Sleeve Flared Summer Midi Dress, $20, Amazon

This dress has a similar fitted bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves, but it kicks things up a notch with the flared, floaty skirt. Soft and comfortable to wear, you can wear it to any occasion — and the khaki color is far enough from white that you can even wear it to a wedding.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!