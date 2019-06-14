At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
By now you've probably heard that Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt tied the knot last weekend. The bride wore two custom gowns from Giorgio Armani Prive and topped off the look with her mom's veil.
While we might never have the chance to wear a custom creation like that, it turns out she reportedly kicked off the festivities in a dress that mere mortals (aka those of us who did not marry Star-lord) can buy.
First reported by People and confirmed by the brand to TODAY, the star wore a glamorous midi-dress from Reformation that retails for under $300.
Butterfly Dress, $278, Reformation
If that name sounds familiar, it may be because the Duchess of Sussex, formerly Meghan Markle, wore a piece from the Los Angeles-based brand last year during a trip to Australia.
With floaty, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a fitted bodice, it's a glamorous choice for any occasion; the lightly flared trumpet skirt adds just the right amount of drama. Simple and sweet, you can pair it with glamorous heels or simple flats, and the sweetheart neckline lends itself well to whatever jewelry you want to wear.
Even better, it comes in a huge range of colors — there's the classic ivory shade that Schwarzenegger donned, or more dramatic shades like red and black. The design is also available in a few patterned options, if you're looking to add a floral touch. Despite its sudden popularity, most of the sizes and patterns are still in stock!
However, the $275 price tag can be scary — especially for a summer dress that you might only wear a few times. If you know you only need the dress for a special occasion, it is available on Rent the Runway in a few patterns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We've also combed the Internet for similarly-styled dresses at every price point, so both your wallet and your closet are happy!
Ruffle Bodycon Dress, $19, Amazon
If you're looking for something similar with a higher neckline, this bodycon midi dress seems like the perfect fit. It also comes in bright red and cobalt blue, if you're looking for a real statement maker.
Crepe Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress With Crochet Trim, $54 (originally $90), Lane Bryant
This crepe maxi dress features a fun tied waist and crochet details at the hem. Available in a ton of sizes, you're sure to find the perfect fit. It also comes in a dramatic burgundy shade, in case you're looking for a pop of color.
Mila Cream Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $88, Lulu's
This off-the-shoulder maxi dress combines the off-the-shoulder sleeves and glamorous length of Schwarznegger's dress and adds some extra flair with a ruffled slit. Simple and elegant, it's the perfect dress for any event this summer.
Off-The-Shoulder Eyelet Fit & Flare Dress, $139, Macy's
The lace off-the-shoulder sleeves are reminiscent of the Reformation dress, and the eyelet pattern adds an extra touch of romantic style. With a fitted bodice and flared silhouette, it's gorgeous enough to wear as your own wedding dress.
Casual Off Shoulder Short Sleeve Flared Summer Midi Dress, $20, Amazon
This dress has a similar fitted bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves, but it kicks things up a notch with the flared, floaty skirt. Soft and comfortable to wear, you can wear it to any occasion — and the khaki color is far enough from white that you can even wear it to a wedding.
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!